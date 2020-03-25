Zotac’s fanless ZBOX edge CI341 mini PC now available for $180

The Zotac ZBOX edge CI341 is a compact, fanless computer that measures 5.8″ x 5.8″ x 1.3″, making it small enough to easily stash behind a TV, monitor, cash register, or digital signage display.

Powered by a 6 watt Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, the little computer features DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing you to connect up to two external displays.

Zotac showcased the little computer at CES in January, and now the company is selling a barebones Zotac ZBOX edge CI341 for $180.

Keep in mind that the barebones model does not include memory, storage, or an operating system, so you may have to pay extra for those.

Some key specs for the ZBOX edge CI341 include;

Intel Celeron N4100 processor (4-cores/4-threads)

Intel UHD 600 graphics

2 DDR4-2400 SODIMM slots (for up to 8GB total)

M.2 2242/2280 slot for storage

microSDXC card reader

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C port

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

3.5mm audio jack

Microphone

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

19V/40W power supply

The computer should run silently since there’s no fan or hard drive under the hood. But the computer’s case should function as a heat sink to help keep the system from running too hot.

via FanlessTech

