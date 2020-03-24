Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship phone with a starting price of $425 (in China)

The Redmi K30 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.7inch AMOLED display, four rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie camera.

It’s also one of the cheapest phones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G support. Prices will start at just about $425 when the phone goes on sale in China later this week.

Xiaomi says the phone’s 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display supports HDR1-+ and up to 1200 nits of brightness. It tops out at a 60 Hz refresh rate, but supports 180 Hz touch sampling for low-latency input.

Other specs include a 4,700 mAh battery, 33W faster charging, an IR blaster, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP53 water and dust resistance rating.

The entry-level model features 6GB of LPDDR4x memory and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. But higher-priced versions have 8GB of speedier LPDDR5 memory and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Redmi K30 Pro’s front-facing camera is a 20MP shooter. And on the back of the phone there are three cameras:

64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera

13MP wide-angle (123-degree)

5MP macro

2MP depth

Xiaomi also has a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom variant,which swaps out the macro camera for an 8MP 3X telephoto camera with a 50mm focal length.

Here’s a run-down of the Chinese pricing for each model:

Redmi K30 Pro w/6GB/128GB for RMB 2,999 ($425)

Redmi K30 Pro w/8GB/128GB for RMB 3,399 ($480)

Redmi K30 Pro w/6GB/256GB for RMB 3,699 ($525)

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom w/8GB/128GB for RMB 3,799 ($540)

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom w/8GB/256GB for RMB 3,999 ($565)

There’s no word on if or when these phones will be available outside of China.

via Mi Blog

