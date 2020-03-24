Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship phone with a starting price of $425 (in China)

The Redmi K30 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.7inch AMOLED display, four rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie camera.
It’s also one of the cheapest phones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G support. Prices will start at just about $425 when the phone goes on sale in China later this week.
Xiaomi says the phone’s 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display supports HDR1-+ and up to 1200 nits of brightness. It tops out at a 60 Hz refresh rate, but supports 180 Hz touch sampling for low-latency input.
Other specs include a 4,700 mAh battery, 33W faster charging, an IR blaster, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP53 water and dust resistance rating.
The entry-level model features 6GB of LPDDR4x memory and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. But higher-priced versions have 8GB of speedier LPDDR5 memory and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
The Redmi K30 Pro’s front-facing camera is a 20MP shooter. And on the back of the phone there are three cameras:
- 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera
- 13MP wide-angle (123-degree)
- 5MP macro
- 2MP depth
Xiaomi also has a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom variant,which swaps out the macro camera for an 8MP 3X telephoto camera with a 50mm focal length.
Here’s a run-down of the Chinese pricing for each model:
- Redmi K30 Pro w/6GB/128GB for RMB 2,999 ($425)
- Redmi K30 Pro w/8GB/128GB for RMB 3,399 ($480)
- Redmi K30 Pro w/6GB/256GB for RMB 3,699 ($525)
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom w/8GB/128GB for RMB 3,799 ($540)
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom w/8GB/256GB for RMB 3,999 ($565)
There’s no word on if or when these phones will be available outside of China.
via Mi Blog
Daily Deals (3-24-2020)
Apple's new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models are scheduled to be available starting March 25th. But Amazon is already …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Trying to argue against a phone like this is extremely difficult. If they would just enable video out over usb-c, it would be impossible. You couldn’t get anything else, try to argue in it’s favor, and come out feeling like you made the right choice. If it wasn’t for that, what excuse could you possibly have? Morals? Morals are relics of a bygone age where clueless people with weak minds made up oppressive rules based on superstitions and lies. Freedom? Look at what all this freedom has you, it’s consumed itself and now you’re a bunch of disgusting pathetic losers on the global stage. And any phone emphasizing “freedom” is living in the past and incompatible with the way the world works. Man up and get the k30 pro. It disgusts me that I was able to think of all these insults so quickly. And this is just the watered… Read more »