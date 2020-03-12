Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (small screens… and short names are so last year)

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max from Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is a smartphone with a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad cameras, and a 5,020 mAh battery.
Basically it’s a big mid-range phone with a bunch of features that used to be exclusive to flagships including multiple cameras and fast charging support. But it also holds onto some distinctly mid-range features (that some folks would really like to see in more flagships) including… a microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32MP front-facing punch-hole camera and four rear cameras:
- 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary
- 8MP wide-angle (119 degrees)
- 5MP macro
- 2MP depth-sensor
The phone can record 4K video at 30 frames per second and 1080p video at 60fps. It can also do 960fps slow-motion video recording at 720p resolution, or 120fps at 1080p.
Xiaomi says the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in India starting March 25th for about $200 and up and it’ll come in three versions:
- 6GB/64GB for ₹14,999 ($200)
- 6GB/128GB for ₹16,999 ($230)
- 8GB/128GB for ₹18,999 ($255)
Memory is LPDDR4X RAM, and the phone uses UFS 2.1 flash storage.
Other features include 33-watt fast charging, an IR blaster, and a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.
There’s also a cheaper non-Pro version of the phone, which has a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2 primary camera and 18W fast charging. The display, processor, and most other key specs are the same, except for the memory/storage options:
- 4GB/64GB for ₹12,999 ($175)
- 6GB/128GB for ₹15,999 ($215)
via @RedmiIndia, xda-developers and 9to5Google
