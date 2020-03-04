Windows 10 Live Tiles are here to stay (for the foreseeable future)

When I asked y’all last week if you would miss Windows 10’s Live Tiles if Microsoft decided to do away with them in a future release, more than 60-percent of you said you would not.

But it turns out that Microsoft has no plans to get rid of Live Tiles. During a recent webcast, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc said they’re “not going away,” and he showed off a concept for what a next-gen Start Menu could look like… Live Tiles and all.

The Start Menu shown in the image above isn’t a finalized design, but it shows how the new Start Menu could use a series of transparent blocks with app icons in the middle rather than a combination of squares and rectangles of different sizes.

According to LeBlanc, any future version of the Start Menu would include support for Live Tiles, which can be dynamically updated to display new information such as weather conditions or forecasts, the number of new messages, or other information.

That said, at least one upcoming version of Windows will not support Live Tiles. Early builds of Windows 10X (which is designed for dual-screen and foldable devices), feature a new Start Menu that is Live Tile-free.

via Windows Central















Support Liliputing Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or… Contribute via PayPal donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $3 $5 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)