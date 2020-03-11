Verizon’s new Yahoo Mobile wireless plans offer “unlimited” data for $40 per month

It’s been a long time since Yahoo was one of the top internet properties. But Verizon, which acquired the company a few years back, is slapping the Yahoo name on a new wireless service plan for some reason.
Yahoo Mobile actually looks pretty good on paper. Pay $40 per month and get unlimited talk, text, and 4G mobile data… including tethering. It’s all carried over Verizon’s network. And the service is contract-free, which means you can cancel at any time.
Look a little closer and there are some cracks though. Also, it turns out the service isn’t actually all that new. It’s just got a fresh coat of purple paint.
First, let’s take a look at the fine print:
- That unlimited data is at 5-12 Mbps speeds, which could be throttled to slower rates “in times of high traffic.”
- Mobile hotspot is included… but capped at 5 Mbps.
- You need to sign up for a Yahoo account to use the service (and the company does have a history of suffering from data breaches).
- This is really just the same service Verizon already offers under the Visible brand.
That said, there are a few nice things about the service — it’s far cheaper than a typical Verizon unlimited plan, you can bring your own phone or buy one from Yahoo Mobile, and your subscription includes a free Yahoo Mail Pro subscription with 1GB of storage, which would normally cost $3.50 per month.
It’s also nice to see an MVNO service that included support for tethering (using your phone as a mobile hotspot for your laptop or other devices), even if speeds are capped.
It is interesting that I can potentially pump more data through these lower speed hotspot plans than my cable internet service because of data caps. I deal in a lot of (legal) torrents, which I currently put through a hotspot, easily using about a TB of traffic a month.
I wish we could get things like this in Canada. Our wireless market is absolutely screwed. The government doesn’t have the teeth needed to take down the monopolies here.