This is Lenovo’s Legion gaming smartphone (leaks)

Lenovo’s Legion line of products currently includes gaming desktop and laptop computers. But this year the company plans to launch the first Legion smartphone.

We already know that it’ll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor… because Qualcomm told us as much in February.

Now we also know what the upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming phone will look like, thanks to e series of images uncovered by Pricebaba.

According to the website, these pictures were found at China’s CNIPA patent website, and what they show is… a rather busy-looking design. But that’s kind of par for the course with gaming products.

From a practical standpoint, the Legion phone seems to share some features with other gaming phones.

Like the Asus ROG Phone II, it appears to have two USB-C ports — one on the bottom, and one on a side. This makes it possible to attach docking accessories and/or charge the phone and use USB-C headphones at the same time without any cumbersome dongles.

And like the Nubia Red Magic II gaming phone, the Legion Phone may have a cooling fan under the hood. That’s not 100-percent certain, but the word “cool” and a picture of what looks like a fan are shown on the back of the phone.

Other details listed on the back of the phone include mentions of a 5,050 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor — although that probably indicates that we’re looking at a relatively old picture of the phone, since the Legion gaming phone is actually expected to ship with a newer Snapdragon 865 chip.

The legion phone is also expected to support 55W fast charging, and the images show three rear cameras and a front camera in the phone’s top bezel — rather than a notch or hole-punch design, the Legion Phone appears to have relatively slim bezels above and below the screen.

You can find more pictures at Pricebaba.

