This DIY soap dispenser plays 20-seconds of music while you wash your hands

Health experts advise washing your hands with soap for 20 seconds to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus and COVID-19. And over the last few weeks we’ve seen a bunch of ways to help you get to 20 without counting — you could sing part of a song, recite the introduction to a favorite TV show, or even generate a poster with the song lyrics or custom content of your choice.

Or if you want to get really geeky about it, you could build a DIY, internet-connected soap dispenser that plays 20 seconds of music from your Spotify playlist every time you squeeze some soap onto your hands.

The folks at Deeplocal took that least approach, assembling a soap dispenser-activated speaker that incorporates a Raspberry Pi W Zero mini computer, an Adafruit Speaker Bonnet, a bit of tape and wire, and some open source software — which they’ve posted to github for anyone who wants to build their own.

The end result is a musical soap dispenser called Scrubber, which the developer say contains about $30 in parts and takes about 4 hours to assemble.

You’ll also need some wood or plastic to make a box to hold the soap, a soldering iron, knife or scissors, wire cutters, and a few other tools though — so this could get a bit more expensive if you don’t have some of those things lying around.

But having washed my hands roughly 4,000 times in the past week, the idea of a musical timer to relieve the monotony of the process certainly holds some charm.

via Engadget

