System76 Lemur Pro is a 2.2 pound Linux laptop with 14.1 inch screen, Intel Comet Lake

The next laptop from Linux PC company System76 is a thin and light notebook with 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor options, a 14.1 inch, 1080p matte IPS display, and support for up to 40GB of RAM.

But the thing I find most interesting is that the System76 Lemur Pro weighs just 2.2 pounds, making it the company’s lightest laptop, despite packing a 73 Wh battery that the company says should be good for up to 10 hours of video playback time (or longer for web surfing or coding).

The Lemur Pro should be available in early April for $1099 and up.

Here’s an overview of the spec sheet for the Lemur Pro:

OS : Pop!_OS 19.10, Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

: Pop!_OS 19.10, Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Firmware : Coreboot, EDK2, System76 firmware apps, Intel ME disabled

: Coreboot, EDK2, System76 firmware apps, Intel ME disabled Processor : Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U

: Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U Display : 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS with matte finish

: 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS with matte finish GPU : Intel UHD

: Intel UHD RAM : Up to 40GB DDR4-2666

: Up to 40GB DDR4-2666 Storage : Up to 4TB total (2 x M.2 SSDs)

: Up to 4TB total (2 x M.2 SSDs) Ports : USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, microSD card reader

: USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, microSD card reader Input : Backlit keyboard and multitouch clickpad

: Backlit keyboard and multitouch clickpad Wireless : 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth

: 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth Video out : HDMI, USB Type-C (DisplayPort)

: HDMI, USB Type-C (DisplayPort) Audio : 3.5mm headset jack, stereo speakers

: 3.5mm headset jack, stereo speakers Camera : 720P webcam

: 720P webcam Battery : 73 Wh

: 73 Wh Charger: 65W USB-C PD compatible

The laptop measures 12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs 0.99kg, or about 2.2 pounds.

System76 hasn’t announced an exact release date yet, but you can sign up for “early access” by entering your name and email address at the company’s product page for the Lemur Pro.

