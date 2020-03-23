System76 Lemur Pro is a 2.2 pound Linux laptop with 14.1 inch screen, Intel Comet Lake

The next laptop from Linux PC company System76 is a thin and light notebook with 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor options, a 14.1 inch, 1080p matte IPS display, and support for up to 40GB of RAM.
But the thing I find most interesting is that the System76 Lemur Pro weighs just 2.2 pounds, making it the company’s lightest laptop, despite packing a 73 Wh battery that the company says should be good for up to 10 hours of video playback time (or longer for web surfing or coding).
The Lemur Pro should be available in early April for $1099 and up.
Here’s an overview of the spec sheet for the Lemur Pro:
- OS: Pop!_OS 19.10, Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
- Firmware: Coreboot, EDK2, System76 firmware apps, Intel ME disabled
- Processor: Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U
- Display: 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS with matte finish
- GPU: Intel UHD
- RAM: Up to 40GB DDR4-2666
- Storage: Up to 4TB total (2 x M.2 SSDs)
- Ports: USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, microSD card reader
- Input: Backlit keyboard and multitouch clickpad
- Wireless: 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth
- Video out: HDMI, USB Type-C (DisplayPort)
- Audio: 3.5mm headset jack, stereo speakers
- Camera: 720P webcam
- Battery: 73 Wh
- Charger: 65W USB-C PD compatible
The laptop measures 12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs 0.99kg, or about 2.2 pounds.
System76 hasn’t announced an exact release date yet, but you can sign up for “early access” by entering your name and email address at the company’s product page for the Lemur Pro.
Daily Deals (3-23-2020)
Amazon is offering discounts on Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets today, and a bunch of stores are offering deep …
Continue Reading about Daily Deals (3-23-2020)
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply