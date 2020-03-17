Samsung’s UFS 3.1 storage brings SSD speeds to smartphones

Samsung has begun mass production of a new embedded storage memory solution that will bring the kind of read/write speeds I expect from high-end laptops to… high-end smartphones.
The new Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 offers sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 1,200 MB/s.
While the top sequential read speeds remain unsurprisingly unchanged from last year’s eUFS 3.0 storage, the new storage offers up to 3 times faster sequential write speeds. It also has a 1.6x boost in random read performance and a slight bump in random write performance.
Samsung says its new eUFS 3.1 storage is 10X faster than a typical UHS-I microSD card and twice as fast as a SATA SSD — although it’s worth noting that there are PCIe NVMe SSDs that definitely outperform Samsung’s new embedded storage.
Of course, it still makes more sense to compare smartphones-to-smartphones, so here’s a table looking at how the new product stacks up against Samsung’s embedded storage from the past 5+ years:
|Product
|Sequential Read
|Sequential Write
|Random Read
|Random Write
|512GB eUFS 3.1
(March 2020)
|2100MB/s
|1200MB/s
|100,000 IOPS
|70,000 IOPS
|512GB eUFS 3.0
(Feb. 2019)
|2100MB/s
|410MB/s
|63,000 IOPS
|68,000 IOPS
|1TB eUFS 2.1
(Jan. 2019)
|1000MB/s
|260MB/s
|58,000 IOPS
|50,000 IOPS
|512GB eUFS 2.1
(Nov. 2017)
|860MB/s
|255MB/s
|42,000 IOPS
|40,000 IOPS
|Automotive UFS 2.1
(Sept. 2017)
|850MB/s
|150MB/s
|45,000 IOPS
|32,000 IOPS
|256GB UFS Card
(July 2016)
|530MB/s
|170MB/s
|40,000 IOPS
|35,000 IOPS
|256GB eUFS 2.0
(Feb. 2016)
|850MB/s
|260MB/s
|45,000 IOPS
|40,000 IOPS
|128GB eUFS 2.0
(Jan. 2015)
|350MB/s
|150MB/s
|19,000 IOPS
|14,000 IOPS
|eMMC 5.1
|250MB/s
|125MB/s
|11,000 IOPS
|13,000 IOPS
|eMMC 5.0
|250MB/s
|90MB/s
|7,000 IOPS
|13,000 IOPS
|eMMC 4.5
|140MB/s
|50MB/s
|7,000 IOPS
|2,000 IOPS
While Samsung says mass production of its 512GB embedded UFS 3.1 memory is already underway, the company will also offer 128GB and 256GB versions later this year.
