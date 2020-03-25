Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is a $280 Android tablet with 4G LTE

Samsung’s latest mid-range Android tablet features an 8.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4″ (2020)isn’t exactly an iPad or Surface killer. But with a $280 price tag, it’s one of the most affordable options for folks looking for a 4G LTE-enabled tablet.
A Verizon-compatible version of the tablet is available from Samsung.com. Samsung says AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular models are also on the way.
In addition to LTE, the tablet supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.
Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, fast charging support, a microSD card reader, SIM card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.
The tablet has an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a metal body that measures about 8″ 4.9″ x 0.3″ and which weighs about 11 ounces.
If all of this seems familiar, that may be because @evleaks tweeted a few pictures of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 for AT&T and Verizon last week.
