Samsung Galaxy A31 is a quad-camera mid-range phone with a big battery

Just a few days after introducing the Samsung Galaxy A41 mid-range smartphone with 3 rear cameras and a 3,500 mAh battery, Samsung has unveiled the specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A31.

Despite having a lower model number, indicating a lower price tag, both phones have the same processor, but the Galaxy A31 has an extra camera, and a larger battery.

Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing of availability details yet, but here’s what we do know about the upcoming mid-range smartphone:

Display 6.4 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED w/Infinity-U notch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Memory 4GB or 6GB
Storage 64GB or 128GB
Cameras 48MP primary/8MP ultra-wide/5MP depth/5MP macro
Front camera 20MP
Battery 5,000 mAh
Charging 15W fast charging
Biometrics In-display fingerprint sensor
Mobile Pay Samsung Pay
Expansion microSD card reader

The phone measures 159.3mm x 73.1mm x 8.6mm and weighs 185 grams. It will be available in black, blue, red, and white color options.

via xda-developers and SamMobile






