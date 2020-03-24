Samsung Galaxy A31 is a quad-camera mid-range phone with a big battery

Just a few days after introducing the Samsung Galaxy A41 mid-range smartphone with 3 rear cameras and a 3,500 mAh battery, Samsung has unveiled the specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A31.
Despite having a lower model number, indicating a lower price tag, both phones have the same processor, but the Galaxy A31 has an extra camera, and a larger battery.
Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing of availability details yet, but here’s what we do know about the upcoming mid-range smartphone:
|Display
|6.4 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED w/Infinity-U notch
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P65
|Memory
|4GB or 6GB
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB
|Cameras
|48MP primary/8MP ultra-wide/5MP depth/5MP macro
|Front camera
|20MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|15W fast charging
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Mobile Pay
|Samsung Pay
|Expansion
|microSD card reader
The phone measures 159.3mm x 73.1mm x 8.6mm and weighs 185 grams. It will be available in black, blue, red, and white color options.
via xda-developers and SamMobile
Daily Deals (3-23-2020)
Amazon is offering discounts on Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets today, and a bunch of stores are offering deep …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply