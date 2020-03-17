reMarkable launches a 2nd-gen ePaper and pen tablet

Nearly three years after shipping its first 10.3 inch E Ink tablet with digital pen support, the folks at reMarkable are back with version 2.

The reMarkable 2 keeps the same basic idea — it’s a device with a big electronic paper display, long battery life, and support for a pen that lets you write or draw on the screen. But the new model is thinner, faster, and lasts longer.

The reMarkable 2 is up for pre-order for $399 and the first batch of devices are expected to ship in June.

During pre-orders, that price includes a folio cover, a “Marker” pen, and shipping costs. Eventually you’ll have to pay extra for those items, bringing the full retail price for a reMarkable 2 + accessories to closer to $535.

The company says the system has a 10.3 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel display with 226 pixels per inch. It’s a 2nd-gen CANVAS display that’s “partially powered by E Ink technology.”

As an E Ink screen, the display only draws power when the image is changing. So it can display a static image indefinitely. But reMarkable says you should expect up to two weeks of battery life during normal use or 90 days of standby time from the built-in 3,000 mAh battery.

ReMarkable’s digital pen support pressure sensitive input and tilt sensitivity and the company promises just 21ms of latency so that writing with digital ink on digital paper feels more like writing with real pen and paper.

The tablet is powered by a 1.2 Ghz dual-core ARM-based processor and features 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB of storage, which the company says is enough to hold 100-thousand pages of content.

It measures 4.7mm thick (0.19 inches) and weighs 405 grams (14.2 ounces) and the system supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi connections and features a USB-C port.

The reMarkable 2 runs the company’s Linux-based Codex operating system and features support for imported ePUB and PDF documents. You can export your notes and drawings as PDF, PNG, or SVG files.

Optional accessories include:

Marker – $49 (included with pre-orders)

Marker Plus (with built-in eraser on top) – $99

Folio – $69 (included with early pre-orders)

Book Folio – $99 (lets you keep the cover attached while working)

Both markers can be magnetically attached to the side of the reMarkable 2 for safe keeping, and the Book Folio is also magnetic.

And here’s a run-down of the differences between the new reMarkable 2 tablet and the company’s original ePaper writing slate:

reMarkable 2 reMarkable 1 Weight 404 grams 350 grams Dimensions 246mm x 188mm x 4.7mm 256mm x 177mm x 6.7mm CPU 1.2 GHz dual-core ARM 1 GHz single-core RAM A9 RAM 1GB LPDDR3 512MB DDR3L Storage 8GB 8GB Screen 10.3 inch, 1872 x 1404 2nd-gen CANVAS 10.3 inch, 1872 x 1404 1st-gen CANVAS Latency 21ms 55ms Marker 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, eraser function on Marker Plus 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity, no eraser USB USB-C Micro USB WiFi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Battery capacity 3,000 mAh 3,000 mAh Battery life 2 weeks use, 90 days standby 3-4 days use, up to 7 days standby

Note that while the new version is thinner, it’s also heavier — reMarkable says that’s because the case is mostly aluminum. Battery life has been extended and performance enhanced by up to 140 percent (for some tasks) thanks to the new processor and more energy-efficient RAM.

