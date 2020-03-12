Red Magic 5G smartphone features 144Hz display, 16GB RAM, and a cooling fan

Nubia’s latest gaming smartphone features a 6.65 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 340 Hz touch sampling rate, and no camera notch or punch hole. Instead, the new Red Magic 5G smartphone has a slim top bezel with a tiny selfie camera inside.
The phone also carries on the Red Magic tradition of gamer-centric features including touch-sensitive trigger buttons on one side of the phone, and a set of pogo pins for connecting docks and other optional accessories.
And like the Red Magic 3 and 3S, the new Red Magic 5G features something you won’t find on almost any other phone — a fan that provides active cooling.
The phone also features a liquid cooling system. But Nubia says the fan, which can spin at up to 15,000 RPM, helps keep the CPU temperature under control during heavy use for a smoother experience when playing games or running other demanding tasks.
Other Red Magic 5G features include:
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.0
- Rear cameras: Sony IMX686 64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro cameras
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4,500 mAh
- Charging: 55W fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0 and USB PD 3.0 compatible)
Other features include WiFi 6, GPS, and 5G networking, stereo speakers with support for DTS X Ultra audio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Red Magic 5G goes up for pre-order in China today, and it should begin shipping in about a week. Prices are expected to start at around $540 in China for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and go up to $710 for a 16GB/256GB version of the phone.
The phone will be available in “Cyber Neon,” “Mars Red,” and “Hacker Black” colors and there will also be a slightly pricier Transparent Edition that lets you see the cooling fan in action.
