Oppo launches the Find X2 smartphone in China (Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, 120 Hz display)

The Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are smartphone with a 6.7 inch, 3168 pixel x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sample rate. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and packs 12B of LPDDR5 RAM and at least 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In other words, the phones are very much flagship devices… although they’re ones you probably won’t find in North America anytime soon.

While Oppo’s phones aren’t sold widely in the US, the company does enough business in China and other countries to warrant a place for the Oppo A5 smartphone in a list of top phones sold in 2019.

While the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro share most features, there are a few key differences.

The Pro model has twice as much storage, slightly more impressive camera system, a really slightly bigger battery, a higher water protection rating, and a vegan leather back cover (compared with Ceramic for the non-Pro model).

Xda-developers has a nice run-down of the specs for each phone. But I think the cameras are key.

Oppo Find X2

48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera

12MP Sony IMX708 wide-angle camera

13MP telephoto camera

32MP front camera

Oppo Find X2 Pro

48MP Sony IMX689 primary camera

48MP Sony IMX586 wide-angle camera

13MP periscope telephoto camera

32MP front camera

Neither camera system is exactly low-quality, and Oppo says both cameras offer up to 5x optical zoom or 10x hybrid zoom, but you’ll likely get better results from the Find X2 Pro thanks to its higher-quality/higher-megapixel telephoto camera features.

Other features common to both phones include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, NFC, and 18 watt fast charging with a USB-C cable.

The phones will be available in Europe soon with the Oppo Find X2 selling for €999 ($1,130) and the Find X2 Pro going for €1,199 ($1,355).

There’s also an Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition model with a custom design, logo, case, and accessories… plus an even higher price tag. According to GizmoChina it’ll sell for 12,999 yuan, or about $1875.

