Onyx Boox Nova 2 eReader has 7.8 inch screen, 8-core CPU, pen and touch support

The Onyx BOOX Nova 2 is a premium eBook reader that’s also kind of an Android tablet. It has a 2 GHz octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, support for pen and touch input, and a 3,150 mAh battery. And the device runs an operating system based on Google Android 9.0.

But the Onyx BOOX Nova 2 is still first and foremost an eReader. It has a 7.8inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel e Ink display that supports 16 shades of grey, but no color.

Onyx says the retail price will be $339, but the company is taking pre-orders for $315. The Onyx BOOX Nova 2 should be in stock starting March 26th.

The eReader/E Ink tablet features an E Ink Carta Plus display and a Wacom digitizer that allows you to use a pen with support for up to 2048 levels of pressure-sensitivity. That means you can annotate books with handwritten notes or doodles, or draft new documents or pictures that you can save on the device or send to a computer.

The system supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 and the operating system includes a web browser that allows you to surf the web.

Other features include a USB Type-C OTG port (for charging, peripherals, or data transfer), a microSD card reader (with support for cards up to 32GB), and an LED front-light system with adjustable color temperature (so you can reduce blue light at night… or any other time, I guess).

Onyx also says the device has an optional “SNOW Field” mode that reduces artifacts when you’re only partially refreshing content on the display. That could lead to smoother animations, although you’re probably not going to want to use this sort of device for watching videos or playing high-action games.

via Notebook Italia and MiniMachines, and

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















