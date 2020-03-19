Nokia 5310 is a $42 phone with stereo speakers and all-day battery life

HMD has been keeping the Nokia name alive for the past few years with a line of Android smartphones. But the company has also been digging into Nokia’s deep history with candybar-style phones for inspiration as well. And that’s how the new Nokia 5310 emerged.

This 39 Euro (~$42) phone takes its design cues from the Nokia XpressMusic line of phones, and it places an emphasis on audio.

The phone has stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and FM radio support so you can use it as a portable music player. What it doesn’t have are any fancy bells and whistles like a touchscreen display, or smart operating system — the Nokia 5310 is designed for talking, texting (awkwardly), and music playback.

HMD says you could certainly use this as your primary phone, but the company also positions it as a secondary device for digital detoxing or light use.

Take it on a run, and you listen to music while you move… and make calls in case of an emergency.

According to HMD, the phone’s 1,200 mAh battery should provide up to 30 days of standby time, 20-hours of talk time, or all-day battery life while listening to music. The battery is also removable.

The Nokia 5310 has a 2.4 inch QVGA display, a T9 keyboard, a VGA camera, a MediaTek MT6260A processor, just 8MB of RAM, and single SIM support for connecting to 2.5G networks.

The phone has just 16MP of built-in storage, but there’s also support for microSD cards up to 32GB for storing additional music.

While the headphone, removable battery, and microSD card slot are actually all features you won’t find on most high-end smartphones these days, the Nokia 5310 also has at least one more feature that feels increasingly anachronistic — a micro USB port.

The Nokia 5310 should be available this month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (3-19-2020) Stuck at home and looking for something to do? The Epic Games Store is giving away The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (3-19-2020)













