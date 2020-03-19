Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 budget smartphones coming in April

HMD is updating its entry-level and mid-range smartphone lines next month with the launch of the new Nokia 1.3 with Android Go and Nokia 5.3 Android One smartphones.

Both phone should be available starting in April, and while they may not be as cheap as the new $42 Nokia 5310 or as powerful as the new Nokia 8.3 5G, they are positioned to offer some decent bang for the buck through a combination of hardware and software features.

Nokia 5.3

6.55 inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio

Qualcom Snapdragon 665 processor

3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options

64GB storage + microSD card slot (up to 512GB)

13MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro cameras

8MP front camera

4,000 mAh battery

USB-Type C port

3.5mm headphone jack

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4G LTE Cat 4

FM Radio (headset required)

The phone ships with Android 10, but it’s an Android One device, which means it’ll run near-stock Android software and get at least two years of major OS updates — starting with Android 11, which is set to launch later this year.

HMD says the Nokia 5.3 gets up to 2 days of battery life, has a “2.5D” curved glass display, and has a dedicated Google Assistant button (whether you want it or not). You should be able to pick up a 4GB/64GB version of the phone globally in April for 189 Euros (about $200).

Nokia 1.3

5.71 inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor

1GB RAM

16GB storage + microSD card slot (up to 400GB)

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

3,000 mAh battery (removable)

micro USB port

3.5mm headphone jack

802.11b/g/n WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4G LTE Cat 4

FM Radio (headset required)

While this budget phone has limited RAM and an underwhelming processor, it also has the low price tag of about 95 Euros ($102) and it’s an Android Go Edition device that HMD says will be the first phone to ship with Google’s new Camera Go app designed for low-end phones with limited storage and processing power.

The company says it features HDR low-light photography enhancements, and supports a software-based portrait mode for blurring the backgrounds of your shots.

Plus… headphone jack, SD card reader, and removable battery — three features you don’t often see on higher-priced phones anymore. So there’s that.

press release

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (3-19-2020) Stuck at home and looking for something to do? The Epic Games Store is giving away The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (3-19-2020)













