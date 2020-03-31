Liliputing

MSI Bravo 15 is a 4.1 pound gaming laptop with Ryzen 4000 for under $1000

The first laptops powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processors are starting to ship, and the reviews are starting to come in.

Early reports suggest that laptops like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 thin and light gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 H-series, 35 watt processors do a good job of balancing performance and power consumption and give Intel’s H-series chips a run for their money.

But that’s a lot of money we’re talking about — the ROG Zephyrus G14 is priced at $1450.

There are more affordable options though — the MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 4000 H-series processor is up for pre-order for $930 and up.

While MSI’s laptop isn’t quite as compact or powerful as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, it’s a lot more affordable.

The new MSI laptop sports a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, stereo 2W speakers, headset jack, Ethernet port, a backlit keyboard, and a 51Wh battery and 180W power supply.

The MSI Bravo 15 has an aluminum black chassis and the notebook measures 14.1″ x 10″ x 0.85″ and weighs about 4.1 pounds.

Newegg is taking pre-orders for two configurations at the moment:

Both models are expected to be released April 29, 2020. Both support up to a maximum of 64GB of RAM. And neither model has a Thunderbolt 3 port. I guess something you can’t get everything you’d want at a lower price point.

penguinx64
Guest
penguinx64

I’d sure like to see a Ryzen powered 13.3 inch Chromebook.

54 seconds ago