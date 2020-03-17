Movies Anywhere’s Screen Pass lets you share your digital movies with friends (private beta launches today)

Buy a digital movie from Amazon and you can watch it in Google Play Movies or via Apple TV thanks to Movies Anywhere, a service designed to bring together many of the major online video platforms so that you can buy once and view on any (supported) device or app.

Now Movies Anywhere is getting ready to launch a new service called Screen Pass that will let you share movies with friends and family.

Think your parents might like that movie you watched last night? You can give them a pass that will let them watch on their own devices without the need to come to your house.

It sounds like a pretty useful feature at a time when many folks are stuck at home practicing social distancing — but while a Screen Pass private beta is launching today, unfortunately the service isn’t expected to be widely available until May.

Here’s how Screen Pass works:

Pick a movie you want to share, and send an invite to the person you think might want to watch.

They’ll have 7 days to accept the Screen Pass.

Once they do that, they have up to 14 days to hit play.

And once they do that, they have 72 hours to finish watching.

In other words, it all works a lot like renting a movie… except you need an invite and you don’t have to pay anything to watch.

Users can send up to 3 Screen Pass invitations per month, and not all movies will be eligible. So you’ll have to peruse the Screen Pass section of the Movies Anywhere app to find titles that you can share.

CNET and The Verge report that a private beta launched this afternoon and a public beta is scheduled for early May before the feature rolls out to all users by this fall.

Or if you’re not worried about doing things on the straight and narrow, you could always find a shadier way to watch movies without paying — just in time for the international staycation, torrent streaming app Popcorn Time has come back from the dead (for now).

