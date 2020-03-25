Microsoft begins testing new tablet UI for convertible PCs (again)

Windows 10 has two user interfaces baked in — a desktop UI and a tablet experience. If you’re using a convertible PC with a detachable keyboard or 360-degree hinge, the operating system will ask if you want to switch from one to the other when you change from laptop to tablet mode and back again.

But what if you want a touch-friendly user interface — but not one that’s dramatically different from the desktop UI?

Microsoft is working on it.

Windows 10 Build 19592 is rolling out to members of the Windows Insider Preview program in the Fast ring, and one of the biggest chances is a new tablet experience.

In a nutshell, the new UI for “tablet posture” is designed to offer a desktop-like experience… but a more touch-friendly design.

For example, the icons on the taskbar are spaced further apart. The search box collapses to become an icon so it takes up less space. There’s more space between items in File Explorer, to make them easier to tap with your fingertip without accidentally hitting the wrong item. And when you tap any text input field, the on-screen keyboard should appear.

Microsoft says some of the Tablet options in the Windows Settings app have also been updated.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has tried to refine its tablet experience in this way — the company notes that Windows Insider preview builds 20H1 18970 through 19013 had a similar experimental design. But the company removed it from recent builds to give it a little more work before beginning to roll it out again.

Other changes in the most recent Windows 10 preview builds include improved improvements to Windows Search which should reduce the use of system resources when you’re likely using them for other things, and a number of bug fixes.

You can find details in the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19592 announcement.

