Lilbits 384: Stay inside and stream (or game, or read, or whatever)

Last week I put together a list of 40+ free things to stream, play, read, watch, or listen to while you’re stuck at home trying to flatten the curve and maybe load up on carbohydrates.

But companies kept offering up more freebies. So as of now the list has ballooned to become 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.

Some recent additions include free games from Ubisoft, free radio streaming from SiriusXM, and 90-day licenses that let you use professional audio tools including Pro Tools, Reaper, Logic Pro X, or Ableton Live to produce your next album or podcast for free through the end of June.

Oh, and this one’s not free — but Humble Bundle is running one heck of a deal right now. The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle includes over $1000 worth of PC games and eBooks including some pretty great titles. And all the proceeds will go to organizations responding to the pandemic.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (3-31-2020) Satellite radio service SiriusXM announced today that it will let people in North america stream its stations over the … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (3-31-2020)













