Lilbits 384: Stay inside and stream (or game, or read, or whatever)

Last week I put together a list of 40+ free things to stream, play, read, watch, or listen to while you’re stuck at home trying to flatten the curve and maybe load up on carbohydrates.
But companies kept offering up more freebies. So as of now the list has ballooned to become 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.
Some recent additions include free games from Ubisoft, free radio streaming from SiriusXM, and 90-day licenses that let you use professional audio tools including Pro Tools, Reaper, Logic Pro X, or Ableton Live to produce your next album or podcast for free through the end of June.
Oh, and this one’s not free — but Humble Bundle is running one heck of a deal right now. The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle includes over $1000 worth of PC games and eBooks including some pretty great titles. And all the proceeds will go to organizations responding to the pandemic.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news.
- 60+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home
You can also now stream the complete series of Samurai Jack or Metalocalypse for free at Adult Swim.
- AMD Ryzen 4000H Reviews
Review roundup of laptops featuring AMD Ryzen 4000H series processors — things look promising in terms of performance and battery life.
- Huawei launches new mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G platform
The new chip will debut with the Honor 30S, and may show up in other mid-range phones. It’s basically going head-to-head with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 series, (which also has an integrated 5G modem).
- Linux Mint 20 codenamed Ulyana will be 64-bit only
Linux Mint is the latest GNU/Linux distro to drop support for 32-bit architecture.
- Google has stopped selling the Pixel 3 and 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL are out of stock at the Google Store, and Google has no plans to restock. You can still pick one up at third-party retailers, but the 1.5-year-old phone’s days appear to be limited.
- Ardour 6.0-pre1
The first pre-release version of Ardour (an open source digital audio workstation for Linux) is now available. It includes new themes, virtual MIDI keyboard support, better support for pixel-dense displays, and under-the-hood changes.
Daily Deals (3-31-2020)
