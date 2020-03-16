Lilbits 383: Internet in the time of Coronavirus

France, Italy, and Spain are on lockdown as governments and individuals in those countries try to slow the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 and “flatten the curve” so that as the virus does spread, it does so slowly enough that it doesn’t overwhelm health care systems.

Over the past week or so, the United States has started to take similar measures — in a much more patchwork way. Because health care policy in the US is more decentralized than in many other places, we’re seeing actions vary from state to state, county to county, and city to city.

My family is hunkered down in Philadelphia for the long haul at this point — Philadelphia has yet to shut down as many local businesses as surrounding communities, but schools and libraries are closed, the governor has ordered lockdowns for several neighboring counties, and it generally seems like a good idea to leave the house as little as possible. (Update: Looks like most “non-essential” businesses in Philly will be shutting down starting tonight.)

I’ve been working from home for much of the past 14 years, so my day-to-day experience hasn’t actually changed very much other than the fact that my wife is working from home. But I can’t imagine how much more difficult things would be if we had children who were home from school at the moment, jobs that couldn’t be performed remotely, or internet access to stay connected to the world in the coming weeks and months as the impact of the pandemic and its effect on the economy and the lives of people around the world are felt.

But this is a tech blog. So let’s take a look at some recent tech headlines related to the way folks are adapting by moving their work and leisure activities online.

How has the coronavirus affected you? Have to cancel any travel plans? Stuck at home? Tired of getting emails letting you know how your bank/local stores/service providers are handling the crisis? Struggling to find toilet paper? What tech and/or strategies have you adopted to cope?

