Lilbits 382: GPD Win Max photos, Atari VCS videos, and more

The GPD Win Max will be a tiny gaming laptop computer with an 8 inch toucshcreen display, a QWERTY keyboard, integrated game controller buttons, and an Intel Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics.
GPD has been dropping details about the upcoming computer a few at a time. But this week we got a complete run-down of the little laptop’s specs. And now for the first time GPD has released a few photos showing how you might actually hold the thing while playing games on it… as well as a video.
One thing to note is that this prototype has a non-final version of the GPD Win Max keyboard layout.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- More GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop photos [Liliputing]
Yesterday we got a complete spec sheet. Today we have the first hands-on photos that actually show the screen.
- Google brings Stadia 4K game streaming to the web browser [9to5Google]
Google begins rolling out Stadia 4K streaming for web users (it had previously been exclusively available to folks with a Chromecast Ultra). You’ll still need to pay $10/month for a Stadia Pro subscription to stream at higher-than-HD resolutions.
- Announcing PowerShell 7.0 [Microsoft]
Microsoft releases PowerShell 7 with pipeline parallelization, new operators, simplified error view, and more.
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Impressions: The Wraparound Display! [MKBHD/YouTube]
According to @MKBHD Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha concept smartphone with a wraparound display is impressive… but a bit frustrating to actually use thanks to issues with palm rejection.
- ATARI VCS 800 Startup Boot Screen Beta [pimpmyconsole/Youtube]
The Atari VCS is an upcoming game console/PC with a retro look, a Linux-based operating system, and support for old-school and modern games. It’s been hit by delays and controversy, but the company is actually showing off something that seems functional at this point.
