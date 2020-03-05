Lilbits 382: GPD Win Max photos, Atari VCS videos, and more

The GPD Win Max will be a tiny gaming laptop computer with an 8 inch toucshcreen display, a QWERTY keyboard, integrated game controller buttons, and an Intel Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics.

GPD has been dropping details about the upcoming computer a few at a time. But this week we got a complete run-down of the little laptop’s specs. And now for the first time GPD has released a few photos showing how you might actually hold the thing while playing games on it… as well as a video.

One thing to note is that this prototype has a non-final version of the GPD Win Max keyboard layout.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.















