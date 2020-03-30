LG V60 ThinQ 5G supports active pen input

LG’s latest flagship phone sports a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery, 32-bit Hi-Fi quad-DAC, four mics, two speakers, and a 6.7 inch screen… as well as an optional LG Dual Screen accessory that turns the LG V60 ThinQ 5G into a dual-screen smartphone.

We learned all of that when LG launched the phone last month. But one thing the company didn’t highlight at the time? It also supports pressure-sensitive input when used with an active pen.

LG doesn’t sell an official pen accessory for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. But it turns out that it’s compatible with any Windows-compatible AES pen. So if you have a Surface Pen or a similar pen from Wacom, HP, Lenovo, or other companies, it should work.

Fire up the phone and dig into the settings and you’ll find a Pen section that lets you toggle “Pen key shortcuts” including:

Drawing sounds

Show a pen pointer when you hover a supported pen over the display

Display recent memos in the “Pen Pop” view

When using drawing or note-taking apps, the LG V60 ThinQ supports pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, and tilt controls. And you can also map shortcuts to the buttons on the pen, allowing you to do things like create a new memo or capture a GIF when holding a button on the pen.

Since LG doesn’t offer an official pen, you don’t get some of the wireless features available from a Samsung Galaxy Note pen such as the ability to function as a camera trigger button. But if you’ve already got a pen lying around, LG’s latest flagship could be a relatively affordable/versatile alternative to a Galaxy Note, with LG’s phone selling for about $800 without carrier subsidies.

Update: Actually, Samsung is selling unlocked Galaxy Note 10 smartphones for the same $800 starting price at the moment. So there’s not much of a price difference. But LG’s phone has a newer processor, 5G support, and optional support for an additional touchscreen display.

Oh… and the optional dual screen accessory? It supports pen input as well.

via xda-developers

