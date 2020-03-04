GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop specs released (8 inch display, Ice Lake + Iris Plus, integrated gamepad)

The latest mini laptop from GPD is designed for folks that want a portable gaming PC, but the upcoming GPD Win MAX also the most powerful device from GPD to date, which could make it attractive for fans of tiny computers who don’t care about gaming.

We already had a pretty good idea of what the little computer would look like. But now GPD has released detailed specs so we can confirm that it has an 8 inch touchscreen display, an Intel Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a backlit keyboard with a touchpad and game controller buttons and sticks above it.

The GPD Win Max will go up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign later this year.

For now, here’s a run-down of the key specs for the GPD Win Max:

Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 (4-cores/8-threads) GPU Intel Iris Plus 940 64EU TDP 15-25 watts RAM 16GB LPDDR4-3733 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Connectivity 802.11ax/Bluetooth 5.0/Gigabit Ethernet USB Ports 1 x TB3, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A Other ports HDMI 2.0b (4K60fps), RJ45, microSDXC Keyboard Backlit QWERTY + touchpad and game controller Battery 57 Wh Dimensions 205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″) Weight 800 grams (1.8 pounds)

While the screen resolution may seem a bit low by modern standards, it’s worth keeping in mind that this is a mini laptop meant for gaming — it takes more graphics horsepower (and battery power) to drive a higher resolution display. And while the Core i7-1065G7 processor has one of the best integrated GPUs Intel has made to date, it’s still no match for a discrete graphics card. So keeping the screen resolution down will help with gaming performance while using the screen’s native resolution.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that we’re talking about an 8 inch display rather than a 13.3 inch laptop screen. That means the GPD Win Max will have about 189 pixels per inch. That’s kind of low by modern smartphone standards, but still pretty good for a laptop.

Here are a few comparison points:

13.3 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel screen = 114 ppi

13.3 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel screen = 118 ppi

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel screen = 166 ppi

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel screen = 174 ppi

13.3 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel screen = 193 ppi

13.3 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel screen = 221 ppi

As for the game controllers, GPD says the Win Max will have official ALPS dual 3D sticks, clickable L3 and R3 buttons, separate direction buttons, L1/L2 and R1/R2 buttons, and Panasonic switches.

With the game controllers positioned above the keyboard, the Win Max may be a little awkward to hold compared with some other gaming handhelds like the Nintendo Switch or DS, or even smaller GPD gaming handhelds like the GPD Win and Win 2.

But the added horsepower, support for most Windows PC games, backlit keyboard large enough for touch-typing, and generally compact design still make the GPD Win Max a pretty much one-of-a-kind computer at the moment.

There’s still no word on the exact launch date or the pricing — but the similarly-sized GPD P2 Max currently sells for $740, and that laptop has a less powerful processor and lacks game controllers or backlit keys. So it’s likely that the GPD Win Max will cost a bit more (although GPD does tend to offer discounts to early backers of its crowdfunding campaigns for folks quick enough to snap up the early adopter rewards).















Support Liliputing Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or… Contribute via PayPal donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $3 $5 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)