Google Translate for Android can transcribe & translate conversations in real-time

A few months after adding real-time voice translation to its Google Assistant app, Google is rolling out real-time voice-to-text translation to its Google Translate app for Android.

You can also do voice-to-voice translations using Conversation Mode in the Google Translate app, but that’s been available for a while.

Here’s how the new feature works — fire up Google Translate on our phone, hit the new “Transcribe” icon on the home screen, and pick your source and target languages.

That way you can let someone tell a story in their native language and keep up with the translation by reading your phone without interrupting the speaker by pausing to listen to your phone.

Google notes that you can pause or restart transcriptions by tapping the microphone icon. And other options include support for adjusting the text size, toggling a dark theme, and displaying the original text as well as the translation.

via Google Blog

