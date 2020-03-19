Google Play Games may let Android gamers “Play Together”

The Google Play Games app for Android lets you create a gamer profile, record and share clips of your gaming experience, and save your progress to the cloud so you can pick up where you left off on a different device.

Soon the app may get a particularly timely feature — “play together” support that allows you to send invites to friends so you can game together… remotely.

Google has yet to announce the feature, but the folks at xda-developers did a teardown of the latest Google Play Games APK and discovered multiple references to unannounced features including a friends list and play together functionality.

In a nutshell, it looks like eventually you’ll be able to invite friends to join your friends list. Once there, you can invite friends to play games together and share your activities including games you’ve played, achievements, and leaderboard positions.

There’s also an option to share your friend list with individual games you play so that they can show you a list of friends who also play that game — but as a privacy measure, this feature won’t be enabled by default.

It’s unclear when this feature will be available to the public, but it looks like Google is already doing internal testing of the friends list and play together features.

