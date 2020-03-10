Google Pixel 4a video leak spills the spec sheet (allegedly)

Google’s flagship Pixel phones have gotten mixed reviews over the past few years for their great software, underwhelming hardware and high price tags. But last year’s Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL got a lot of love for offering some of those same features at a much more affordable price tag.

So it’s not surprising that the company plans to launch a Pixel 4a mid-range phone this year. Details have been slowly leaking for the past few weeks. Now a Spanish-language hands-on video provides almost all the info you could want… except for the price and release date.

So if this video shows the real thing, what can we expect from the upcoming Google Pixel 4a?

5.81 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display (443 pixels per inch) with hole-punch front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor

6GB RAM

64GB storage

3,080 mAh battery

12MP single rear camera (with 4K video recording)

8MP front camera

Fingerprint reader (rear)

Headphone jack

USB-C port

Unsurprisingly, the phone is expected to ship with Android 10, and it will supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE. There’s no support for 5G networks or 802.11ax (WiFi 6). The display will have a 60 Hz refresh rate, rather than the 90 Hz displays used for higher-priced Pixel 4 phones. And there’s no option for getting more than 64GB of storage.

While a key selling point for the Pixel 3a was that you got the same stellar camera experience offered by the Pixel 3 smartphone for half the price, it looks like this year’s mid-range Pixel phone will skip at least one camera feature. The Pixel 4 has two cameras — primary and telephoto. The Pixel 3a will have just the primary camera, although it will probably support Google’s Super Res Zoom technology that uses software algorithms to make digital zoom work better than just snapping a photo and cropping it to highlight the section you want to see.

One other thing the video seems to confirm: the Pixel 4a’s code-name is “sunfish.” That’s something we’d first heard about a month ago.

via Slashleaks and 9to5Google

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















