Google Duo now supports group calls up to 12 people (Google Duodeca?)

Google Duo began its life a few years ago as a simple app for making two-way video calls using your smartphone.
Over time Google added a web client, and support for making group video calls. And now a senior Google official has announced the company is increasing the number of people that can participate in a group call to 12, up from the previous limit of 8.
The change comes at a time when people around the world are likely relying on internet video services such as Zoom, Hangouts, and FaceTime more than ever due to the stay-at-home and social distancing policies rolling out around the globe as communities and nations try to slow the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19.
As Android Police notes, the Google Duo change appears to be in place already, but it’s not clear at this point whether this is a permanent change or if Google will revert to the 8-person limit at some point in the future.
And there are still some limitations — group calls still aren’t available from a web browser yet. You’ll need to use a mobile device to chat with more one person at a time using Duo.
But according to the original announcement from Google’s Sanaz Ahari, there’s “more to come,” so hopefully we’ll get clarification on that point in the future.
I know this is how we’re supposed to be doing all long distance communications now but most video conferencing still feels weirder and more cumbersome than just a phone call.
Maybe if I just hung a tablet on the wall and just kept a persistent video feed open to various contacts who also hung a tablet up on their walls and kept persistent video feeds open it would work out better (maybe that’s the facebook portal’s selling point? always on a call, all the time? I don’t even know what that thing does.)
Not that that’s not without its problems but you know, get with the times, or get abandoned is a pretty strong ultimatum.