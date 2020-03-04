Google Assistant now reads web pages aloud to you

Google Assistant already lets you interact with many gadgets using just your voice to play music, check appointments, get weather forecasts, and much more. Now you can also use it to “read” web pages.

Google has announced a new “OK Google, read this page” option that will let the company’s virtual assistant software read web pages aloud to you when you’re using an Android phone.

Not only will Google Assistant translate text to speech, but it’ll also scroll through the web page as it reads, helping you keep your place and switch from listening to reading at any time.

Google says the new feature supports 42 languages as well as translation. So not only can it read French pages in French, for example, but you can use the translation menu to convert a web page written in French to English and have Google read it aloud to you. Just expect the same sort of translation errors you’re used to seeing in Google Translate… only spoken aloud instead of shown on the page.

Users can choose from a few different reading voices and/or alter the speed to match their preferences.

And web publishers who don’t want their pages to be read aloud by Google Assistant can add a “nopagereadaloud” tag to their websites.















