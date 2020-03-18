Full Sony PlayStation 5 specs unveiled

Sony’s next-gen game console will have across-the-board performance enhancements thanks to upgraded processor, memory, and storage specs.

In an online press event today, Sony provided detailed specs for the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5

The game console will be powered by an 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor with custom RDNA 2 graphics offering 10.28 TFLOPs of performance, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and an 825GB SSD — which should bring a big boost to game loading times, since the PS4 had a hard drive.

But the PS5 isn’t the only new game console coming this year. It will compete with Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, and Sony’s spec reveal comes just two days after Microsoft told us what to expect from its next-gen console. On paper it looks like the Xbox might have a bit of an edge… although it’s probably a bit too early to say whether the specs-on-paper will translate into real-world performance differences.

That said, the hardware is similar enough that it’s actually pretty easy to do a spec comparison for the current and next-gen game consoles for the two companies, thanks to information compiled by Eurogamer:

PS5 Xbox Series X PS4 Xbox One X CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores @ 3.5GHz (with variable frequencies) 8x Custom Jaguar Cores @ 3.8GHz 8x Jaguar Cores @ 1.6GHz 8x Custom Jaguar Cores @ 2.13GHz GPU Custom RDNA 2 w/10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs, @ 2.23 GHz Custom AMD RDNA 2 w/12 TFLOPs, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom GCN w/1.84 TFLOPs, 18 CUs at 800MHz 6 TFLOPs, 40 CUs @ 1.172GHz, Custom GCN + Polaris Features Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 w 8GB GDDR5 12GB GDDR5 Memory bandwidth 448GB/s Up to 560GB/s 176GB/s Up to 326GB/s Built-in storage Custom 825GB SSD 1TB Custom NVMe SSD 500GB HDD 1TB HDD IO throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) 2.4GB/s (Raw), 4.8GB/s (Compressed w/custom hardware decompression block) 50-100MB/s (dependent on data location on HDD) 120MB/s Expandable storage NVMe SSD Slot 1TB Expansion Card Replaceable internal HDD N/A Optical disc drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive Blu-ray Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive stuff

While the Xbox Series X seems to hit some higher numbers on the spec sheet, Eurogmer notes tht there are some key differences in the way the CPUs of the two new game consoles will handle power consumption and clock speeds, which could help make up for those differences.

For example, the PS5 processor supports variable speeds — but unlike most PCs, phones, tablets, and other devices that doesn’t mean they run slower when hot. Games should always run the same way on every PS5, no matter the environmental conditions — and that means that the PS5 should be able to hit the clock speeds necessary to deliver the game play you expect at all times.

Game developers targeting the Xbox Series X will theoretically have access to a CPU with a higher top frequency and a GPU with more compute units. But they’ll need to be more conservative with power consumption in order to guarantee reliable performance.

Other features Sony is promising include support for ray-tracing, backward-compatibility with PS4 titles, and support for USB hard drives.

You can read more about the new features and expected performance for the upcoming PS5 in Eurogamer’s extensive article, or check out Sony’s “The Road to PS5” video below:

