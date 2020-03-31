Daily Deals (3-31-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Satellite radio service SiriusXM announced today that it will let people in North america stream its stations over the internet for free through May 15th.

The company is just one of many to offer some sort of free content to folks who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. You can find dozens of other free music, video, eBook, game, and content creation offers in our roundup of 60+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.

Meanwhile, whether you’re stuck at home or still commuting to work, today is World Backup Day — and B&H is celebrating with a bunch of deals on hard drives, SSDs, and other storage products.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

