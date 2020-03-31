Daily Deals (3-31-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Satellite radio service SiriusXM announced today that it will let people in North america stream its stations over the internet for free through May 15th.
The company is just one of many to offer some sort of free content to folks who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. You can find dozens of other free music, video, eBook, game, and content creation offers in our roundup of 60+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.
Meanwhile, whether you’re stuck at home or still commuting to work, today is World Backup Day — and B&H is celebrating with a bunch of deals on hard drives, SSDs, and other storage products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Save up to $110 on WD hard drives – B&H
- Save up to $100 on Seagate hard drives – B&H
- Save up to $100 on G-DRIVE external HDDs – B&H
- Save up to $80 on Intel 660p NVMe SSDs – B&H
- Synology Diskstation DS220j 2-bay NAS for $150 – B&H
PC Games
- Rayman Legends for free – Ubisoft
- Buld your own Codemasters bundle (buy 3 or more to save up to 82-percent) – Humble Bundle
- Pay $30 or more for $1000 worth of PC games, digital comics, and eBooks – Humble COVID-19 Bundle
Streaming
- Stream SiriusXM free through May 15 – SiriusXM
- Stream Vagrant Queen episode 1 (TV show) for free – YouTube/SyFy
Other
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/1TB HDD for $499 – B&H
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $70 – Amazon
- JBL Endurance sport wireless earbuds for $30 – Amazon
- Netgear AC750 WiFi range extender for $30 – Amazon
