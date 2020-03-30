Daily Deals (3-30-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been trying to catch up on some reading while I’m stuck at home over the weekends anyway — and if you’re looking for something new to read, there are plenty of options in today’s roundup.
Amazon is offering a $5 credit that you can use on Kindle eBooks when you spend $20. StoryBundle and Humble Bundle have multiple deals on bundles of eBooks and digital comics.
And if you’re looking for something a bit more interactive than a book, Steam has you covered with 15 free PC games.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital media
- Spend $20 on eBooks, get $5 eBook credit – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle “Learn Something Bundle”
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle “After the Apocalypse Bundle”
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle “Kickass Heroines Bundle”
- Name your price for a bundle of James Bond digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Witchblade digital comics – Humble Bundle
- 15 free PC games – Steam
- Drawful 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store (or Steam)
Wireless audio
- NuForce BE Sport 3 Bluetooth earbuds for $15 (or 4-pack for $40) – B&H
- JBL E25BT Bluetooth earbuds for $18 – Newegg
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $200 – Bose (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
Charging
- Aukey 60W USB-PD wall charger w/GaN tech for $20 – Amazon (coupon: S7NOC8EQ)
- Aukey 30W USB-PD wall charger for $15 – Amazon (coupon: YU95W2PJ)
- Anker 36W USB-PD wall charger for $21 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim compact 30W USB-PD wall charger for $22 – Amazon
- CyberPower 1000VA/600 watt 9-outlet UPS for $80 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEED22)
And make sure to check out our list of 60+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home for a collection of free videos, music, eBooks, and games to keep you busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply