Daily Deals (3-30-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been trying to catch up on some reading while I’m stuck at home over the weekends anyway — and if you’re looking for something new to read, there are plenty of options in today’s roundup.

Amazon is offering a $5 credit that you can use on Kindle eBooks when you spend $20. StoryBundle and Humble Bundle have multiple deals on bundles of eBooks and digital comics.

And if you’re looking for something a bit more interactive than a book, Steam has you covered with 15 free PC games.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Digital media

Wireless audio

Charging

And make sure to check out our list of 60+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home for a collection of free videos, music, eBooks, and games to keep you busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















