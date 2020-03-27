Liliputing

Daily Deals (3-27-2020)

Posted on at by // 2 Comments

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Monument Valley 2 and Lara Croft GO are both available free for iOS and Android at the moment. Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price for up to 7 award-winning PC games. And if you’re still bored while stuck at home over the weekend, we’ve got a list of 60+ resources for free audio and video streams, games, eBooks, and more.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Games

Handheld computers

Charging

Other






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Brad Linder Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
MrJazz

Coupon code for the Aukey 56W USB-C/USB-A wall charger for $16 not working.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
5 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

Huh, it’s not working for me either. That’s the code Aukey sent me, so I’ll check with them. But for now I’ll just remove that link. Thanks for letting me know!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
2 minutes ago