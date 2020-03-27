Daily Deals (3-27-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Monument Valley 2 and Lara Croft GO are both available free for iOS and Android at the moment. Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price for up to 7 award-winning PC games. And if you’re still bored while stuck at home over the weekend, we’ve got a list of 60+ resources for free audio and video streams, games, eBooks, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Games
- Monument Valley 2 game for free – Google Play (or App Store)
- Lara Croft GO game for free – Google Play (or App Store)
- Name your price for a bundle of award-winning PC games – Humble Bundle
Handheld computers
- GPD MicroPC handheld computer w/Celeron N4100/8GB/128GB for $391 – AliExpress
- GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $581 – AliExpress
- One Netbook One Mix 3S+ Yoga mini convertible laptop w/Core i3-10110Y/8GB/256GB for $790 – GeekBuying
Charging
- Aukey 24W USB wall charger w/GaN Tech (black) for $8 – Amazon (coupon: M2GFLSFR)
- Aukey 24W USB wall charger w/GaN Tech (white) for $7 – Amazon (coupon: L83MVC2I)
- Aduro charging accessory sale (power banks, wall chargers, power strips, and cables) – Woot
Other
- Save $15 on select purchases of $60 or more – Staples
- BÖHM B66 Bluetooth on-ear noise cancelling headphones for $30 – A4C
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds (white) for $80 – B&H
- Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse for $70 – Daily Steals
