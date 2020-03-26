Daily Deals (3-26-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

A CBS All Access subscription normally runs $9.99/month for an ad-free experience, for $5.99 per month to stream videos with ads. CBS does offer a 7-day free trial, which might be enough time to binge watch every episode of a show that’s exclusive to the service (like Star Trek: Discovery or Picard). But you know what’s better than a free week-long subscription? Two months free.

Right now CBS is letting new subscribers get a month of service for free when you use the coupon GIFT during signup.

Once you’ve signed up, you can then apply the promo code ENJOY to your account to get another month added to your subscription.

Existing subscribers can also use the ENJOY code. I signed up about a month ago, the last time CBS ran this sort of promotion. My subscription was set to expire tomorrow, but the new code has extended it through April 27th.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Free stuff

Digital downloads and streaming

Audio

Smart displays

Tablets and accessories

Other

And if you’re looking for more free stuff to help pass the time while you’re stuck at home during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, Liliputing has compiled a list of 50+ freebies filled with resources for streaming and downloading movies, music, eBooks, and more.

