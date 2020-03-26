Daily Deals (3-26-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
A CBS All Access subscription normally runs $9.99/month for an ad-free experience, for $5.99 per month to stream videos with ads. CBS does offer a 7-day free trial, which might be enough time to binge watch every episode of a show that’s exclusive to the service (like Star Trek: Discovery or Picard). But you know what’s better than a free week-long subscription? Two months free.
Right now CBS is letting new subscribers get a month of service for free when you use the coupon GIFT during signup.
Once you’ve signed up, you can then apply the promo code ENJOY to your account to get another month added to your subscription.
Existing subscribers can also use the ENJOY code. I signed up about a month ago, the last time CBS ran this sort of promotion. My subscription was set to expire tomorrow, but the new code has extended it through April 27th.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free stuff
- CBS All Access 1-month subscription for free – CBS (coupon: GIFT — new subscribers only)
- CBS All Access another 1-month free – CBS (coupon: ENJOY — existing subscribers only, but it’s stackable with the first)
- Download 2 new Nine Inch Nails albums for free – NIN
- World War Z PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Figment PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tormenter x Punisher PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Digital downloads and streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of James Bond digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Pay for 2-months of Sling TV, get an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free – Sling
- Buy a $100 Hulu gift card, get a $15 Best Buy gift card free – Best Buy
Audio
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon + use code: OHQIRQ9M)
- Aukey EP-B40 wireless earbuds for $16 – Amazon (coupon: DN6RCM2)
- Sony MDRXB50BS/B extra base wireless earbuds for $35 – Woot
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds (noise cancelling) for $99 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $238 – Newegg
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $69 – Woot
- Tascam DR-60DMKII multitrack field recorder – B&H
Smart displays
- Google Nest Hub Max smart display for $179 – Home Depot
- Refurb JBL Link View smart display w/Google Assistant for $69 – JBL (via eBay)
Tablets and accessories
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 /Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB for $293 – 6th Avenue Electronics
- Logitech Crayon for iPads for $35 – Verizon
Other
- Aukey 10,000 mAh 18W USB-C power bank for $19 – Amazon (coupon: JQF886NK)
- WD Elements 6TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $90 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEFM57)
And if you’re looking for more free stuff to help pass the time while you’re stuck at home during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, Liliputing has compiled a list of 50+ freebies filled with resources for streaming and downloading movies, music, eBooks, and more.
