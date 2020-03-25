Daily Deals (3-25-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
I don’t know about you, but my social calendar has actually picked up since this whole stay-at-home/self-quarantine thing started picking up steam. Organizations I belong to have held virtual meetings. Friends have organized virtual happy hours. And I’ve caught a few concert live streams too.
But if you’re not stuck at home alone, you might be in the market for a set of headphones or two so that not every conference call or video chat you’re on turns into a public one that your entire household has to listen in on.
Fortunately, Amazon, Best Buy, Bose, JBL, and Newegg are all running some decent deals on wireless headphones at a variety of price points.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Arbily Y9 sport true wireless earbuds for $15 – Newegg
- TCL MTR0100BT Bluetooth earbuds for $20 – Best Buy
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – JBL
- JBL E45BT on-ear Bluetooth headphones for $65 – JBL
- JBL Tune 750BTNC Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – JBL
- JBL Live 650BTNC Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $150 – JBL
- Bose Quietcomfort 35 II Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $250 – Bose (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $255 – Amazon
Digital downloads and streaming
- Buy 2 eligible movies for $4 – FanFlix
- 2500 PC games for up to 90-percent off – GOG Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $12 – GOG (or Steam)
- Name your price for a bundle of cat-themed eBooks – StoryBundle
Smartphones and tablets
- Asus ZenFone 5Z w/SD845/6GB/64GB for $279 – B&H
- Google Pixel 3a w/SD670/4GB/64GB for $299 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up (includes 4-months of Apple Music) – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Best Buy
Charging
- Aukey 60W USB-C/USB-A wall charger for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon + code: YNAXCW33)
- Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim wall charger for $21 – Amazon (coupon: AKSL2614)
- Anker PowerPort Nano USB-C wall charger for $16 – Best Buy
- Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-certified wireless charging pad (no AC adapter) for $9 – Amazon
Networking
- Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $200 – Amazon
- TP-Link Deco mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $90 – Newegg (coupon: AFMTPDECM3)
