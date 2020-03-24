Daily Deals (3-24-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple’s new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models are scheduled to be available starting March 25th. But Amazon is already offering $50 off when you pre-order any of Apple’s newest devices.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also continuing to offer $10 to $50 off the list prices of its Fire tablets for Prime members only.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Apple products

Other PCs and tablets

PC accessories

Digtial downloads

Charging

Other

And don’t forget — if you find yourself spending a lot more time at home than you’d anticipated due to the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, Liliputing has compiled a list of 50+ freebies filled with resources for streaming and downloading movies, music, eBooks, and more.

