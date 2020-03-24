Daily Deals (3-24-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple’s new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models are scheduled to be available starting March 25th. But Amazon is already offering $50 off when you pre-order any of Apple’s newest devices.
Meanwhile, Amazon is also continuing to offer $10 to $50 off the list prices of its Fire tablets for Prime members only.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Apple products
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) for $950 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2020) for $750 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2020) for $950 and up – Amazon
Other PCs and tablets
- Lenovo ThinkPad X280 12.5″ laptop w/Core i5-8350U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Newegg
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 and up – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 and up – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack for $195 – Amazon
PC accessories
- Microsoft wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 curved keyboard & mouse for $50 – Best Buy
- eero WiFi router (1-pack) for $79 – Amazon
- eero mesh WiFi router (2-pack) for $135 – Amazon
- eero mesh WiFi rotuer (3-pack) for $199 – Amazon
Digtial downloads
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Bloodshot digital comics for up to 70-percent off – ComiXology
- Name your price for a bundle of Stardock PC software – Humble Bundle
Charging
- Aukey 30W USB Type-C/Type-A wall charger for $16 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $11 – Amazon
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh power bank for $12 – Amazon
Other
- Digital Storage sale – Adorama
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds + Energizer 20,000 mAh power bank for $198 – Adorama
And don’t forget — if you find yourself spending a lot more time at home than you’d anticipated due to the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, Liliputing has compiled a list of 50+ freebies filled with resources for streaming and downloading movies, music, eBooks, and more.
