Daily Deals (3-23-2020)

Amazon is offering discounts on Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets today, and a bunch of stores are offering deep discounts on Bluetooth, over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets and eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 – Amazon
PCs
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/256GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
Noise cancelling headphones
- Monoprice SonicSolace Bluetooth over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $30 – MonoPrice (coupon: SONIC9)
- Anker Soundcore life 2 Bluetooth over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $40 – Newegg (coupon: ANKR25)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Best Buy
- JBL Live 650BTNC Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $150 – Harman
- Microsoft Surface Headphones for $200 – Microsoft Store
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones (limited edition) for $250– Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose Quietcomfort 35 Series I wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $205 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi system w/Alexa & Harman Kardon speaker for $200 – Amazon
- Save 15-percent on select home tech – eBay (coupon: PUSHPLAY)
- Refurb Google Home smart speaker for $38 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: PUSHPLAY)
- Google Nest Hub Max 10″ smart display for $170 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: PUSHPLAY)
- Roku Express 1080p media streamer for $25 – B&H
