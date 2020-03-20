Daily Deals (3-20-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

Sling TV is offering select live and on-demand streaming content free of charge — with no need to sign up for an account. Just visit watch.sling.com in a browser (or install the Sling TV app for your smart TV) and look for the Stay in & Sling section.

Music streaming service Tidal, meanwhile, is offering a 4-month subscription to either Tider HiFi or Premium for just $4, which breaks down to a buck a month. The deal is only good for new subscribers, so if you took advantage of the company’s 5-months for $5 deal late last year, you don’t qualify… but you’re also probably still not paying full price yet anyway.

And if you’re looking for a device that will let you stream all that content to your TV, Amazon is offering Prime member deals on the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, while a bunch of retailers are selling Roku’s Streaming Stick+ for $40.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

