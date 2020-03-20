Daily Deals (3-20-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Sling TV is offering select live and on-demand streaming content free of charge — with no need to sign up for an account. Just visit watch.sling.com in a browser (or install the Sling TV app for your smart TV) and look for the Stay in & Sling section.
Music streaming service Tidal, meanwhile, is offering a 4-month subscription to either Tider HiFi or Premium for just $4, which breaks down to a buck a month. The deal is only good for new subscribers, so if you took advantage of the company’s 5-months for $5 deal late last year, you don’t qualify… but you’re also probably still not paying full price yet anyway.
And if you’re looking for a device that will let you stream all that content to your TV, Amazon is offering Prime member deals on the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, while a bunch of retailers are selling Roku’s Streaming Stick+ for $40.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming
- Tidal HiFi 4-month subscription for $4 – Tidal (new subscribers only)
- Scribd 1-month eBook subscription for free – Scribd
- Stream select TV shows, movies, and live TV channels for free – Sling TV’s Stay in & Sling
Games and game systems
- Google Stadia Premiere Edition (Chromecast Ultra + controller + 3 months Stadia Pro) for $99 – Google Store
- Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $40 – Best Buy
- Name your price for a bundle of Capcom PC games – Humble Capcom Mega Bundle
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $23 – Amazon (Prime members only)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon (coupon: 4KFIRETV or Prime members only)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
Laptops and tablets
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen R7 3700U/16GB/1TB SSD/Win10 Pro for $850 – Newegg
- HP Specte x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $720 – HP
- Save up to $300 on select Microsoft Surface devices – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Best Buy
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Save $200 on Apple MacBook Pro & get 4-months of Apple Music – Best Buy
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up – Best Buy
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3a for $299 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 3a XL for $379 – Amazon
- Refurb Android phones for $90 and up – Woot
Wireless audio
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – Best Buy
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Dell
- Google Home Mini smart speaker for $18 – EndearDistributors (via eBay)
- JayBird X2 sport wireless earbuds for $20 – Daily Steals
- Anker Soundcore Vortex Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $35 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEFD28)
- AKG N200 wireless earbuds for $30 – Harman
- AKG Y500 wireless on-ear headphones for $48 – Harman
Other
- Save up to 15-percent on select items (up to $100 max) – eBay (coupon: PUSHPLAY)
- Best Buy 3-day sale – Best Buy
