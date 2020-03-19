Daily Deals (3-19-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

Stuck at home and looking for something to do? The Epic Games Store is giving away The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs for free. GOG has a whopping 27 free games at the moment. And KORG and Moog are giving away mobile synthesizer apps for Android and iOS, respectively.

Here are some of the day’s best deals. at home and play some games

Free stuff

Other digital media

Laptops

Wireless audio

Storage

Networking

Other

