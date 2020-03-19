Daily Deals (3-19-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Stuck at home and looking for something to do? The Epic Games Store is giving away The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs for free. GOG has a whopping 27 free games at the moment. And KORG and Moog are giving away mobile synthesizer apps for Android and iOS, respectively.
Free stuff
- 27 free PC games – GOG
- Watch Dogs PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The Stanley Parable PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Kaossilator synthesizer app for Android for free – KORG
- Minimoog Model D synthesizer app for iOS for free – Moog
- Amazon Music HD 90-day subscription for free – Amazon
- 30-day Scribd eBook subscription for free – Scribd
Other digital media
- Name your price for a bundle of Witchblade & Top Cow digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Amazon FreeTime Unlimited 3-month subscription for $1 – Amazon (or 1-year for $20 // new subscribers only)
Laptops
- Refurb Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB/Verizon LTE for $230 – Woot
- Asus VivoBook S14 S432 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible notebook w/Core i5-8265U/MX230/8GB/512GB for $600 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Refurb Anker Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $23 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPH23)
- Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 noise-isolating, over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $25 – Amazon
- TaoTronics noise-cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $25 – Amazon (coupon: L5G769UL)
- Plantronics BackBeat Go 410 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $179 – Newegg
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $31 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEGR28)
- Centron storage sale (USB flash drives & microSD cards) – Woot
Networking
- Linksys Velop mesh WiFi router systems for $55 – $240 – Woot
- Nest WiFi mesh router system (2-pack) for $199 – Google (or 3-pack for $299)
Other
- SOG Tool Logic credit card multi-tool for $6 – Woot
- Zoom H4n Pro portable digital audio recorder for $170 – B&H
