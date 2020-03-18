Daily Deals (3-18-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
The Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition kicks off today, which means that between now and 10AM Pacific on March 23rd you can download and play demos for 50+ games without paying a penny.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC & Mobile games
- Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition – Steam
- GOG Spring Sale (2500 games for up to 90-percent off) – GOG
- Name your price for a bundle of Capcom PC games – Humble Bundle
- Ubisoft game sale (up to 75-percent off) – Steam
- Alto’s Odyssey for free (Android, iOS, and Mac) – Alto’s Odyssey
- Alto’s Adventure for free (Android, iOS, and Mac) – Alto’s adventure
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung Android tablets for $75 and up – Woot
- Amazon Kindle (2016) for $50 – Woot
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $100 – Amazon
- Refurb JBL Link View smart speaker w/Google Assistant for $69 – JBL (via eBay)
Other
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV media streamer for $47 – Proximity Store (via eBay)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Star Trek collection (10 TOS & TNG movies) for $30 – Vudu
- APC UPS backup power systems for $35 – $50 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer C8 AC1750 WiFi router for $40 – B&H
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply