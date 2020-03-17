Liliputing

Daily Deals (3-17-2020)

Find yourself unexpectedly stuck at home and bored out of your skull? The Social Distancing Festival might help — it’s a compilation of upcoming live streams of concerts, theatrical performances, trivia, and interactive content like sing-alongs.

Or it might be a good time to stay in and catch up on your reading, perhaps by borrowing eBooks or audiobooks from your local library.

Have a Kindle? Amazon is offering a 2-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free. Don’t have a Kindle? Amazon is offering deals — you can save 20-percent when you buy 2 Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite eReaders. The ever-popular Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is also on sale for $50 ($30 off).

Hate Amazon? Kobo is selling refurbished Kobo Aura Edition 2 for $90, which is $60 off the list price for a new model.

And if you hate reading, there are some free and cheap PC games in today’s roundup as well.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets and eReaders

Digital media

PCs

Networking and storage

Wireless audio






