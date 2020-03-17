Daily Deals (3-17-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Find yourself unexpectedly stuck at home and bored out of your skull? The Social Distancing Festival might help — it’s a compilation of upcoming live streams of concerts, theatrical performances, trivia, and interactive content like sing-alongs.
Or it might be a good time to stay in and catch up on your reading, perhaps by borrowing eBooks or audiobooks from your local library.
Have a Kindle? Amazon is offering a 2-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free. Don’t have a Kindle? Amazon is offering deals — you can save 20-percent when you buy 2 Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite eReaders. The ever-popular Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is also on sale for $50 ($30 off).
Hate Amazon? Kobo is selling refurbished Kobo Aura Edition 2 for $90, which is $60 off the list price for a new model.
And if you hate reading, there are some free and cheap PC games in today’s roundup as well.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets and eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini w/64GB for $350 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle 2-pack for $144 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2-pack for $208 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $80 – Amazon
- Refurb Kobo Aura Edition 2 for $90 – Kobo
- Redshirts eBook by John Scalzi for free – Tor
Digital media
- Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription for free – Amazon
- The Sims 4 PC game for $5 and up – Origin (or Amazon)
- Anodyne 2, A SHort Hike, and Mutazione PC games for free – Epic Games Store
PCs
- Intel Bean Canyon NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i7-8559U/Iris Plus 655 + 16GB RAM for $570 – Newegg
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $620 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet (Core i3/4GB/128GB) + Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $830 – Dell (coupon: EXTRA17)
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
Networking and storage
- Netgear R6120 AC1200 WiFi router + EX6110 range extender for $69 – B&H
- Netgear Orbi mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $200 – Amazon (select “Other Sellers”)
- SanDisk storage sale – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $28 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $24 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEGN56)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $40 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEGN57)
- Purity true wireless earbuds for $25 – Amazon
- AKG N200 wireless earbuds for $30 – Harman
- Wuse true wireless earbuds for $10 – Amazon (coupon: U4VVOMOB)
I wonder if the 8″ Fire is on sale because a new upgraded model is on the way. Neither the 10″ or 7″ tablets are on sale. I bought the previous 8″ when it was on clearance. It was a very nice tablet for the price. Too bad it has Fire OS. 🙁