Daily Deals (3-16-2020)

The UE Blast portable Bluetooth speaker with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant baked in has a list price of $180, but Verizon is currently selling it for $43… and throwing in a charging dock as part of the deal.
Meanwhile, Amazon’s selling a pair of Plantronics wireless headphones for 75-percent off, eBay if offering 15-percent off a bunch of products for up to $50 in savings, and if you’re stuck at home with a need for a decent webcam at the moment, Logitech’s C920 Pro HD webcam is going for $70.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- UE Blast portable Bluetooth speaker w/Alexa + charging base for $43 – Verizon
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $69 – Woot
- JBL Tune T120TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- TaoTronics hybrid active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $60 – Amazon
- Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $25 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 11 convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $300 – Best Buy
Smartphones, eReaders, and tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 w/SD845/6GB/128GB for $600 – Amazon
- Buy two Amazon Kindle Paperwhites, save 20-percent – Amazon
- Buy 2 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, save $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $60 – Amazon
Storage
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $23 – Amazon (coupon: ANKERCMF7)
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $99 – Newegg
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $53 – Amazon
- Seagate Expansion 8TGB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $130 – Newegg (via eBay)
- Seagate Backup Pluse 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $140 – B&H
Other
- Save 15-percent on select purchases of $100 more more (up to $50 off) – eBay (coupon: PICKFRESH)
- Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam for $70 – Adorama
- WavLink 5K USB-C docking station for $133 – Newegg
- NVIDIA Shield 4K HDR Android TV media streamer (2019) for $130 – B&H
- Square Enix PC game sale – Humble Store
