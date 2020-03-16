Liliputing

Daily Deals (3-16-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

The UE Blast portable Bluetooth speaker with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant baked in has a list price of $180, but Verizon is currently selling it for $43… and throwing in a charging dock as part of the deal.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s selling a pair of Plantronics wireless headphones for 75-percent off, eBay if offering 15-percent off a bunch of products for up to $50 in savings, and if you’re stuck at home with a need for a decent webcam at the moment, Logitech’s C920 Pro HD webcam is going for $70.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Laptops

Smartphones, eReaders, and tablets

Storage

Other






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of