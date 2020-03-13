Daily Deals (3-13-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Microsoft’s Pi Day sale continues with discount up to 31.4-percent on select items. And the company is also offering deep discounts on Surface devices.
You can pick up a pair of Surface Headphones for $200 (which seems like a lot, but it’s $150 off the list price), or score a Surface Pro 7 tablet with a Core i5 processor and a Type Cover for $778.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Microsoft Surface devices
- Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $778 – Microsoft Store
- Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/256GB + Type Cover for $999 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ notebook w/Core i5-1035G7/8GB/128GB for $849 – Adorama
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 w/Core i5-1035G7/8GB/256GB for $985 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (wireless, over-ear, noise cancelling) for $200 – Microsoft Store
Other computers
- LG Gram 13 laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Adorama
- LG Gram 13 laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/256GB for $1000 – Adorama
Audio
- AKG N200 wireless earbuds for $30 – Harman (price in cart)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $99 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $179 – Newegg
Other
- Apple iPod touch (6th-gen) w/32GB for $165 – Woot
- Apple iPod touch (6th-gen) w/128GB for $205 – Woot
- Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W dual-port USB-C wall charger for $28 – Newegg
- RAVPower 10W fast wireless charger for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Actually, it’s a Surface Pro 7 with an i5, but an excellent deal nonetheless.