Daily Deals (3-13-2020)

Microsoft’s Pi Day sale continues with discount up to 31.4-percent on select items. And the company is also offering deep discounts on Surface devices.

You can pick up a pair of Surface Headphones for $200 (which seems like a lot, but it’s $150 off the list price), or score a Surface Pro 7 tablet with a Core i5 processor and a Type Cover for $778.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Microsoft Surface devices

Other computers

Audio

Other






Hifihedgehog

Actually, it’s a Surface Pro 7 with an i5, but an excellent deal nonetheless.

