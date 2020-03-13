Daily Deals (3-13-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

Microsoft’s Pi Day sale continues with discount up to 31.4-percent on select items. And the company is also offering deep discounts on Surface devices.

You can pick up a pair of Surface Headphones for $200 (which seems like a lot, but it’s $150 off the list price), or score a Surface Pro 7 tablet with a Core i5 processor and a Type Cover for $778.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Microsoft Surface devices

Other computers

Audio

Other

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















