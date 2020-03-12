Daily Deals (3-12-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Staples is offering $25 off select purchases of $100 or more when you use the coupon code 55269 at checkout. And the Microsoft Store is starting its Pi Day sale a few days early, which means you can save up to 31.4% on select items — including some halfway decent gaming laptops and some less decent (but far cheaper) entry-level notebooks.
And it’s Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store has a new list of PC games it’s giving away for free — this time there are three games up for offer.
Here’s a roundup of some of the days best deals.
Computers (under $500)
- Evoo 12.5″ HD Win10 laptop w/Celeron N3350/2GB/32GB for $136 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Acer Swift 1 14″ laptop w/Pentium N5000/4GB/64GB for $166 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PROREFURB)
- Evoo 13.3″ FHD convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $191 – Microsoft Store
- HP 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 3200U/8GB/256GB for $314 – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $399 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 5 15.6″ 2.2 lb laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- MSI GF63 16″ gaming laptop w/Core i5-9300H/GTX 1050Ti/8GB/512GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-6260U/Iris 540 graphics for $300 – Newegg
Computers $600 and up
- MSI GF63 15.6′ gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/GTX 1050Ti/8GB/256GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad S940 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: S940SAVINGS)
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $720 – HP
- Asus ZenBook S UX391 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $799 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell (coupon: LTXPSRTAFF)
- Asus ZenBook 14 UX434 w/Core i7-8565U/MX250/16GB/1TB for $1099 – Microsoft Store
PC games
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust for free – Epic Games Store
- A Short Hike for free – Epic Games Store
- Mutazione for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of racing PC games – Humble Bundle
Amazon devices
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Plus (1st-gen) for $45 – Woot
- Open Box Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Woot
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack for $195 – Amazon
Audio
- UE Boom 2 LE portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
- Soundstream H2GO MAG portable magnetic speaker for $69 – Microsoft Store
- Soundstream H2GO Micro true wireless earbuds for $69 – Microsoft Store
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker for $69 – Microsoft Store
- Garmin Vivosmart 3 activity tracker for $35 – BuyDig
Storage
- Seagate 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $52 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEGF48)
- Seagate 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $85 – Staples (coupon: 55269)
Other
- Save $25 on select purchases of $100 or more – Staples (coupon: 55269)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (7th-gen) for $33 – Daily Steals
- Anker PowerCore PD 10,000 power bank + 18W USB-C wall charger for $50 – Best Buy
- Tile Slim Mate Essentials 8-pack of Bluetooth trackers for $100 – Home Depot
