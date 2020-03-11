Daily Deals (3-11-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Newegg is selling a refurbished Google Pixel 2 with 128GB of storage for just $130 today. While it’s an aging phone that will probably see its last official OS update when Android 11 is released later this year, it’s also a phone with a great camera, decent performance, and an active developer community that may very well keep providing up-to-date software for years to come (for folks willing to unlock the bootloader).
Or you could wait for the upcoming Google Pixel 4a if you’re looking for a mid-range phone with 3 years of guaranteed security updates. But even with an expected $399 price tag, that phone will cost 3-times as much as a refurbished Pixel 2… while only featuring half the storage space.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Refurb Google Pixel 2 w/SD835/4GB/128GB for $130 – Newegg
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/SD855/12GB/256GB for $470 – Newegg
- Google Pixel 4 w/SD855/6GB/64GB (or more) for $549 and up – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Arbily Y9 Sport true wireless earbuds & charging case for $15 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony CH700N Bluetooth noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $49 – Newegg
- Bohm S4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $17 – Daily Steals
- Vizio SmartCast Crave Go wireless speaker for $35 – Best Buy
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $180 – Nationwide Distributors (via eBay)
Charging
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh 30W power bank + wall charger for $40 – Best Buy
- Anker PowerCore 20,100 mAh power bank for $32 – Amazon
- Insignia 8,000 power bank for $13 – Best Buy
eBooks and eReaders
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – Humble Tachyon Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of apocalyptic eBooks – StoryBundle
- Refurb Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited for $60 – Amazon
- Kobo Clara HD for $100 – Kobo
- Kobo Forma for $200 – Kobo
Other
- Save 15-percent on select purchases of $60 or more – Staples (coupon: 17248)
- Logitech MX Ergo Plus advanced wireless trackball mouse for $65 – Staples (coupon: 17248)
- WD EayStore 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $180 – Best Buy
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Pixel: no microSD card slot, no thanks.