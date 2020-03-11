Daily Deals (3-11-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

Newegg is selling a refurbished Google Pixel 2 with 128GB of storage for just $130 today. While it’s an aging phone that will probably see its last official OS update when Android 11 is released later this year, it’s also a phone with a great camera, decent performance, and an active developer community that may very well keep providing up-to-date software for years to come (for folks willing to unlock the bootloader).

Or you could wait for the upcoming Google Pixel 4a if you’re looking for a mid-range phone with 3 years of guaranteed security updates. But even with an expected $399 price tag, that phone will cost 3-times as much as a refurbished Pixel 2… while only featuring half the storage space.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Wireless audio

Charging

eBooks and eReaders

Other

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















