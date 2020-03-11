Liliputing

Daily Deals (3-11-2020)

Posted on at by // 1 Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

Newegg is selling a refurbished Google Pixel 2 with 128GB of storage for just $130 today. While it’s an aging phone that will probably see its last official OS update when Android 11 is released later this year, it’s also a phone with a great camera, decent performance, and an active developer community that may very well keep providing up-to-date software for years to come (for folks willing to unlock the bootloader).

Or you could wait for the upcoming Google Pixel 4a if you’re looking for a mid-range phone with 3 years of guaranteed security updates. But even with an expected $399 price tag, that phone will cost 3-times as much as a refurbished Pixel 2… while only featuring half the storage space.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Wireless audio

Charging

eBooks and eReaders

Other






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
sam Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
sam
Guest
sam

Pixel: no microSD card slot, no thanks.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 minute ago