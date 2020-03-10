Daily Deals (3-10-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Microsoft is running a sale that makes the entry-level Surface Pro 7 with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor a better deal than the smaller (and usually cheaper) Surface Go with its 7th-gen Pentium Gold chip.
Thanks to a new bundle deal, you snag a Surface Pro 7 and a Type Cover accessory for $599. Normally the tablet alone would set you back at least $749.
Laptops and tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i3/4GB/128GB) + Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/128GB) for $700 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/128GB) + Type Cover + Office 365 for $750 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $620 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 14 laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Newegg
PC and smartphone accessories
- Microsoft Arc touch mouse for $30 – Best Buy
- Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $38 – Newegg
- Save up to 40-percent on select Anker charging accessories – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 mAh power bank & wall charger for $20 – Amazon
Audio and video
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds + $5 gift card for $50 – Newegg
- TaoTronics over-ear, noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones for $37 – Amazon (coupon: LP5DYT32)
- JBL Link View smart display w/Google Assistant for $95 – Best Buy
- Refurb Vizio SB3651-E6C 5.1 channel soundbar for $100 – Woot
