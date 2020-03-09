Daily Deals (3-09-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Best Buy and Amazon are running several deals on Tile Bluetooth trackers today, which means you can save a few bucks and hopefully never lose your keys, phone, or other personal belongings again.
For example, clip a Tile Mate ($15 today) to your keychain and pair it with your phone and next time you can’t remember where you put your keys you can use a mobile app to locate them and/or make your Tile Mate ring.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Bluetooth trackers
- Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth tracker for $15 – Best Buy
- Tile Sticker (2020) 4-pack for $45 – Amazon
- Tile Essentials Combo pack for $60 – Amazon
- Tale Mate + Slim (2020) combo pack (2 of each) for $60 – Amazon
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 for $999 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 13″ convertible for $800 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $706 – Dell (coupon: EXTRA17)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 13 notebook w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Costco
- Lenovo Flex Pro 14″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $519 – B&H
Chromebooks
- Select Chromebooks for $119 and up – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 11 convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C433 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $379 – Best Buy
- Refurb HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $280 – Woot
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 2-pack for $110 and up – Amazon
- Buy 2 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets for $150 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 10.5″ (2019) w/256GB WiFi + 4G LTE for $599 – B&H
Charging
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- iOttie Ion 10W wireless charger for $26 – Amazon
- RAVPower 26,800 mAh power bank for $32 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: VHVF665M)
Networking
- Asus AC1750 WiFi router for $75 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEDR25)
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi range extender for $35 – Amazon
- Netgear Orbi AC1200 mesh WiFI system 4-pack for $200 – Best Buy
Audio
- Audio Technica ATH-CKR55BT wireless earbuds for $50 – B&H
- SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for $31 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- TaoTronics true wireless earbuds for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 3G4AFPBZ)
- Mpow H7 Plus Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $29 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $80 – B&H
- Logitech M310 or M325 wireless mouse for $13 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $27 – Amazon
