Daily Deals (3-09-2020)

Best Buy and Amazon are running several deals on Tile Bluetooth trackers today, which means you can save a few bucks and hopefully never lose your keys, phone, or other personal belongings again.

For example, clip a Tile Mate ($15 today) to your keychain and pair it with your phone and next time you can’t remember where you put your keys you can use a mobile app to locate them and/or make your Tile Mate ring.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Bluetooth trackers

Laptops

Chromebooks

Tablets

Charging

Networking

Audio

Other






