Daily Deals (3-06-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Dell’s newest XPS 13 thin and light laptops featuring 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors are selling for $830 and up when you use the discount code EXTRA17 at checkout — but if you want a model with 8GB of RAM you’ll have to spend at least $1037.
Or you could buy a slightly older model for $784 and get a sleek laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid state storage, and a 10th Intel Comet Lake chip (and a few screen and keyboard differences). No coupon needed.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 7390 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $784 – Dell
- Save 17-percent on Dell XPS 13 9300 laptops – Dell (coupon: EXTRA17)
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $650 – Best Buy
- Asus ImageinBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 11 convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 for $550 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 4 XL for $649 and up – B&H
- Google Pixel 3a for $339 and up – Amazon
- Sabrent 10,000 mAh power bank for $18 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEDM23)
Charging
- RAVPower 22,000 mAh power bank for $26 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh power bank for $37 – Amazon
Wireless headphones & earbuds
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $80 – Best Buy
- TCL ELIT400NC wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $50 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM3/B wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $250 – Newegg
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $55 – Best Buy
Wireless speakers & smart speakers
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Kids Edition smart speaker for $40 – Woot
- Apple HomePod smart speaker for $200 – Best Buy
Storage
- WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $220 – Best Buy (via Google Store w/coupon: 10MARSAVE)
- WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $180 – Best Buy
- WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $140 – Best Buy
- WD Elements 4TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $88 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPG38)
- WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $60 – Best Buy
Digital downloads and streaming
- Save up to 75-percent on Paradox PC games – Humble Store
- 3-month free trial subscription to Quibi (mobile-first streaming video service – Quibi (enter your email by April 6th)
