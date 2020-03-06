Daily Deals (3-06-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

Dell’s newest XPS 13 thin and light laptops featuring 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors are selling for $830 and up when you use the discount code EXTRA17 at checkout — but if you want a model with 8GB of RAM you’ll have to spend at least $1037.

Or you could buy a slightly older model for $784 and get a sleek laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid state storage, and a 10th Intel Comet Lake chip (and a few screen and keyboard differences). No coupon needed.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smartphones

Charging

Wireless headphones & earbuds

Wireless speakers & smart speakers

Storage

Digital downloads and streaming

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















