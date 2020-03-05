Daily Deals (3-05-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week — Offworld Trading Company, and GoNNER. Humble Bundle has a couple of great deals on digital comics. And if you’re not looking for digital media, there are also some great deals on laptops, tablets, smart speakers, wireless speakers, and wireless headphones in today’s roundup.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital media (games and eBooks)
- Offworld Trading Company PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- GoNNER PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of “Kickass Heroines” eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Kodansha digital manga – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Doctor Who audio plays and digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Bloodshot digital comics from Valiant – Humble Bundle
Smartphones, tablets, and eReaders
- Google Pixel Slate + pen & keyboard for $499 and up – Google Store
- Refurb Google Pixel 2 smartphones for $90 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2-pack for $110 and up ($50 off) – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (6th-gen) for $40 – Daily Steals
Laptops
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $720 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- MSI PS42 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8550U/GTX 1050 Max-Q/16GB/256GB for $900 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Save up to 35-percent on DOSS Bluetooth speakers and headphones – Amazon
- DOSS ICON true wireless earbuds for $34 – Amazon
- JBL Tune T120TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 over-ear wireless headphones for $28 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPG36)
Smart speakers
- Refurb Lenovo 8″ smart display w/Google Assistant for $75 – Daily Steals
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-gen) smart speaker for $21 – Daily Steals
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 portable wall charger & power bank for $23 – Newegg
